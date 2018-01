Two people charged with murder in the death of a Jackson County man were both bound over to circuit court on all charges.

They have been charged with open murder and felony firearm. Open murder carries a maximum penalty of life, and felony firearm comes with a mandatory penalty of 2 years.

The victim of the shooting, 30-year-old Ronald Owens died of a single gunshut wound to the head outside a Summit Township home in October 2017.