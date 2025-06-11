Two arrested on murder charges in connection to death of Lansing man

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Police have arrested two people on murder charges for the death of 58-year-old Marvin High Jr.

According to police, on Sunday evening, they found Marvin High Jr. with gunshot wounds at the 3300 block of Bardaville St. in Lansing.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Lansing police say two suspects were arrested less than 48 hours after being identified.

On Tuesday, police say they submitted two warrant requests for several criminal charges against 34-year-old Eaton Rapids resident Ross Coats and 32-year-old Lansing resident Nicole Blowers.

On Wednesday, the Ingham County Prosecutor's office says Coats and Blowers were charged and arraigned on five separate counts:



Count #1: Homicide - Open Murder

Count #2: Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Count #3: Carrying a weapon with unlawful intent

Count #4: Felony Firearm as to 20 Degree Murder

Count #5: Felony Firearm as to Carrying a weapon with unlawful intent

Bond was denied for Ross Coats, and bond was set for $70,000 for Nicole Blowers.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for June 26th, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for July 3rd.

