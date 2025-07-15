Two adults and two children safe after being rescued from Lake Lansing

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. — A family is safe after they were rescued by deputies from Lake Lansing.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office tell us that on Saturday, July 5th, 2025 around 1:30, a call came in from an 11-year-old boy telling them that his mom, another adult and two children were stranded on a large inflatable raft in the middle of Lake Lansing.

The boy was concerned because they could not get to shore and the raft was taking on water.

We’re told that only one of the four on the raft had a life preserver.

A deputy was working Marine Patrol at the lake and was able to quickly rescue the family.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the young man who was able to call for help and calmly and clearly explain to dispatchers where he was and what he needed.

