Twistars owner John Geddert suspended by USA Gymnastics

John Geddert, owner of Twistars in Dimondale and DeWitt, has been suspended by USA Gymnastics.

Geddert has been suspended until USA Gymnastics completes an investigation.

USA Gymnastics released the following statement Monday.

“John Geddert has been suspended under the interim measures provisions of Section 10.5 of USA Gymnastics’ Bylaws. USA Gymnastics is unable to comment further as this is a pending matter.”

Twistars has been named in a civil lawsuit claiming that Geddert failed to protect survivors from Larry Nassar’s abuse.

Nassar pleaded guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in November.