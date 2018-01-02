A woman in California gave birth to twins born in two different years.Maria Flores' son was born just before midnight on New Year's Eve.

Her daughter was born less than 20 minutes later on New Year's Day.

A doctor who helped deliver the twins says this is the first time he's experienced anything like this.

"I've been in practice for almost 30 plus years, I've never had the opportunity to do anything like that before," said Seyed Tamjidi, a physician.

The twins were also born three weeks early.