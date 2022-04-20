Tulip Time announces 2022 parade Grand Marshals

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tulip Time has announced the Grand Marshals of this year’s parades.

Holland Rotary and Alumni Dutch Dance’s Anne Mulder and Elizabeth TerHaar will be the Grand Marshals for the Gentex Kinderparade on Thursday, May 12. Holland Rotary has invested more than a century of service into local schools and the community. They also have put a lot of focus in special education departments in local schools. The club has also brought international students to experience Holland, Michigan, and have sent local students away to study for a year abroad. Their projects include building and placing benches along the walking paths at Windmill Island Gardens, Little Book houses, and the Adopt-A-Highway Cleanup.

Alumni Dutch Dance began in 1969 with former high school dancers coming together to perform during the festival. In 1970, the group adopted the name Alumni Dutch Dance and was under the direction of Mulder. TerHaar later started leading the group as a volunteer in 1971.

The Grand Marshals for the Quality Car Volksparade on Saturday, May 14 will be the Hope College Women’s Basketball Team and the Holland American Legion Band. The Hope College Women’s Basketball Team recently won the NCAA Division III national title. The team also won the title in 1990 and 2006. Hope is one of only three teams in NCAA Division III history to earn three titles. “The most special thing is ‘Yes, winning,’ but it is this group of girls,’ said senior Oliva Voskuil. “I’m going to never forget this. They’re gong to be my best friends the rest of my life. I love them.”

The Holland American Legion Band began in 1920 with John Van Vyven as director. The group is the longest performing American Legion band in the country. In 2009, the band performed in Normandy, France as part of the 65th anniversary of D-Day. In 2011, they also performed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii as part of the 70th Anniversary of the 1941 attack.

Grandstand seating will be available for both parades for $18 per seat, which can be purchased online. Curbside seating will also be available starting at 6 a.m.

