TSA Precheck enrollment at Capital Region International Airport

The TSA is allowing people to sign up for Precheck enrollment at Capital Region International Airport from January 29th until February 2nd.

The program allows people who are approved to move through airport security faster.

Travelers approved for this program don't have to take off their shoes, belts, or light jackets.

They can also leave laptops in their carry on bags.

The application fee is $85.00.

People applying will have to be fingerprinted and undergo a background check.

Walk-ins will be accepted but they may have to wait until after people who have signed up ahead of time are done with their appointments.