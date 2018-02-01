Trustee to hold public forum Thursday night

One of the complaints echoed by many students at Michigan State is that they feel they're not being heard.

Thursday night one of the MSU Board of Directors board members is holding a moderated discussion forum to give them their chance.

Trustee Brian Mosallam is hosting the event which will take place at the Kellogg Center in room Big Ten C, Thursday night from 7-9 p.m.

The forum will use small and large group discussion to allow students to express how they feel about the climate on campus.