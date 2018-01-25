Trustee Joel Ferguson speaks on NCAA investigation

MSU Trustee Dianne Byrum says she's disgusted by the comments made by fellow Trustee Joel Ferguson, about the Nassar case, in a radio interview with Tim Staudt.

Ferguson had agreed to do an on-camera interview with News 10 Wednesday afternoon, but he postponed it until later in the week.

He told us Michigan State had asked him not to speak to the media.

In Monday's interview, Mr. Ferguson had this to say when asked if he thought the NCAA would open an investigation into MSU.

"This is not Penn State, they were dealing with their football program, I do not see the... they're smart enough to know they're not competent to walk in on this."