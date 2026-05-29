Truck crashes into Detroit Metro Airport Evans Terminal; man detained

LANSING, Mich. — A man has been detained after reportedly crashing a truck into the Evans Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport Friday morning.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. and left the terminal closed, according to WDIV in Detroit.

The extent of the damage is not immediately clear, and it is unknown if anyone was injured.

More than two dozen flights have been canceled or delayed at DTW on Friday, but it’s not clear whether they are related to the incident.

The reported crash comes nearly four months after a man crashed a car into the baggage check-in area at the McNamara Terminal in January.

This is a developing story. Stay with Fox47 News for the latest updates as they become available.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.