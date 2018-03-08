Trial date set for murder suspects

Two of the suspects charged in the 2017 murder of a Lansing man are scheduled to go on trial next month.

Court documents show Brandon Addiss and Amber Kohls are set to go on trial on April 9th.

They're both charged with open murder in John Darnell Jr.'s death.

His body was found in the Sycamore Creek in Lansing on October 12, 2017.

Police say Addiss, Kohls and a third man charged in the case, Matthew Green, knew Darnell Jr.

Investigators say Darnell Jr. confronted the three about taking over his living area near the Sycamore Creek. He was known to stay in a tent near the river so he could fish.

According to court documents Addiss said they attacked Darnell Jr. because he threatened to call police on them. Addiss said he tackled Darnell Jr. and began to strangle him before Kohls started stabbing him.

Green has been charged in the case with being an accessory after the fact. Investigators say he didn't take part in the murder but did help Addiss and Kohls dump Darnell Jr.'s body in the water. Court documents do not list a trial date for Green at this time.

Addiss and Kohls are set to go on trial in Judge Joyce Draganchuk's courtroom in Ingham County Circuit Court on April 9th, 2018 starting at 8:30AM. They face up to life in prison if convicted.