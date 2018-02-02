Trial date scheduled for man in Michigan bike crash case

A new trial date has been scheduled for a man involved in a 2016 crash that killed and injured multiple bicyclists in southwestern Michigan.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports a settlement conference is scheduled for April 13 for Charles Pickett in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court and jury selection is scheduled to start April 23.

The update comes after the Michigan Supreme Court recently decided against hearing an appeal of murder charges.

Pickett is accused of driving under the influence of drugs and plowing into a group of bicyclists in Cooper Township on June 7, 2016, killing five and injuring four. His girlfriend told police he downed handfuls of pain pills and muscle relaxers before driving.

Pickett's lawyer has argued the evidence established, at most, the elements of reckless driving causing death.