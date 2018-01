A passenger train has smashed into a car that became stuck on tracks in southwestern Michigan.

Kalamazoo County sheriff's officials say the Amtrak train hit the car about 10:45 a.m. Monday in Comstock, south of Grand Rapids.

The car reportedly slid past a stop sign near an intersection. Roads in the area were snow-covered.

The 47-year-old driver was able to get out of the car before the crash and was not injured. Sheriff's officials say she was ticketed.