Traffic light at busy intersection finally turned on

Frustrated drivers can breathe a sigh of relief now that a years-long fight to get a traffic signal installed, has come to an end.

Crews turned on the new light Tuesday at the intersection of West Saginaw Highway and Broadbent Road in Delta Township.

We've been covering this story since 2016 when MDOT agreed to do a traffic study there.

The light was finally installed in late January of this year.

But many drivers were upset because of how long it took to actually get it working.

MDOT says the light will be flashing yellow and red for a few weeks before going into full operation.