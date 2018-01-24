Toys "R" Us planning to close over 180 stores in U.S., including Lansing location

Cloudy
Toys "R" Us is planning to close roughly 180 stores across the country, including one in Mid-Michigan.
The Toys "R" Us located at 5900 West Saginaw Highway in Lansing and locations in Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Traverse City are among the stores on the closing list.
The closures still need court approval, documents show, but management is planning to shut those locations beginning in early February and running through mid-April.
The announcement comes after the retailer filed for bankruptcy last September. The new closures affect about one-fifth of Toys "R" Us' U.S. store fleet.
The Tuesday filing by the company's lawyers said the decision to shut so many stores was prompted by increased competition and a shift by customers toward online shopping.