Township to add sexual assault prevention program to 2018 goals

Meridian Township is set to have a township board meeting Tuesday night, where the Township Manager, Frank Walsh is set to propose an amendment of the 2018 Meridian Township goals.

That amendment will include creating a community-wide sexual assault prevention program. It comes in the wake of the township's handling of a 2004 complaint against Larry Nassar.

This addition comes after the township announced three new criminal sexual misconduct initiatives by the Meridian Township Police Chief, David Hall during a February 1st press conference, where the a township apologized to survivor, Brianne Randall-Gay

She filed a sexual assault complaint against Nassar back in 2004

But the Meridian Township Police Department did not send it to the prosecutor. They say they were duped by Nassar into believing his claim that he was performing a legitimate medical procedure.

The initiatives include an increase of criminal sexual conduct training for all officers in the department. The initial training will happen next month and will include a video segment with Randall-Gay sharing her story.

Also since last November, the Meridian Township Police Department started going back and reviewing complaints relating to Nassar from 2000 to 2018. That process is expected to be finished by March 1st.

The third initiative is a partnership between the Meridian Township Department and Randall-Gay. Together, they'll create a community-wide program to address how to better educate children on understand criminal sexual conduct and reporting it to police.

The Township Board meeting will be held at 6PM Tuesday night in the Town Hall Room of the Municipal Building on Marsh Road in Okemos.