Town hall addresses drinking water quality

A town hall is being held on Thursday night to address drinking water quality.
The Michigan Environmental Council (MEC), Michigan League of Conservation Voters (Michigan LCV), and Senator Curtis Hertel, Jr. are presenting the town hall which will be in Mason on Thursday, February 22.
The event gives residents an opportunity to learn more about their drinking water, including where it comes from, how it is treated and transported on the way to their taps, and what contaminants are potentially present.
Speakers at the event are: · Senator Curtis Hertel, Jr. · James Clift, Michigan Environmental Council · Henry Griffin, Michigan League of Conservation Voters · Bill Haun, Ingham County Health Department
At the event, MEC will share a draft of its new resident drinking water toolkit with attendees and seek feedback to ensure the finished version of its toolkit answers the questions on residents' minds in a user-friendly format.
Michigan LCV will also have opportunities for residents to weigh in with lawmakers and share their concerns.
"Our hope is to take the lessons learned from the Flint water crisis and turn them into positive action," said MEC President Chris Kolb. "We want to thank Senator Hertel for hosting this town hall and providing us the opportunity to share our toolkit with residents so they can become effective advocates for safe, affordable drinking water."
The groups will also answer questions about Michigan's new proposed Lead & Copper Rule. If passed, the rule would be the most protective in the nation and make Michigan's drinking water program a national model for excellence.
The Town Hall takes place from 6:00 - 7:30 PM at the Ingham County Fairgrounds, at 700 E. Ash St. in Mason.