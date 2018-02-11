Towing companies respond to numerous crashes in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - They are the hard-working men and women we sure are happy to see after going into the ditch during bad weather.

Tow truck drivers ended the week with a bang because of Friday's snowstorm.

At PJ’s Towing in Lansing phones were ringing off the hook all day and trucks were bringing damaged vehicles back to headquarters.

It was an all hands on deck situation.

“Today has been crazy, every truck we own has been out on the road,” said PJ Daly, owner of PJ’s Towing.

Calls began flooding in as early as 6 a.m.

“There is a lot of ice on the road,” Daly said. “You move the snow out of the way and it's still black ice underneath it, the freeways this morning were just a sheet of ice.”

Things didn’t seem to settle down into the afternoon.

“I don't like our ETA’s (estimated time of arrival) to be too long,” Daly said. “I don't like to have people wait so as long as we have enough staff in the office I’ll jump in the truck and start pulling cars out.”

Each call tow truck drivers respond to is different.

If you find yourself in the ditch this winter, it's best to stay aware.

“Sometimes you're safer to be in the car, sometimes you’re safer to maybe get out of the car and see if you can have a friend or family come get you,” Daly said. “Really be aware of where traffic is going and how fast traffic is moving.”

But if you manage to stay on the road for the rest of the winter season don't forget to give emergency responders a "brake."

When you do see first responders on the side of the road, be sure to give them enough space to work.

It is against the law if you're caught not doing so.

Tow truck drivers are putting their lives in your hands, trying to get folks out of the ditch.

Daly says it usually takes a couple of hours to get caught up on calls following snowstorms.