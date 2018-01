Tow truck goes up in flames with SUV loaded on flatbed

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - First responders were called to a Lansing gas station after a tow truck went up in flames.

It happened around 5 p.m. Sunday at the Sunoco gas station located on the 2800 block of East Kalamazoo Street near the US-127 and I-496 interchange.

A Shroyer Towing truck went up in flames with a Buick Rendezvous loaded on the flatbed.

It is unknown what type of damage was done to the vehicle onboard or surrounding vehicles.

It is also unknown if anyone was hurt.