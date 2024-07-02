"Tow to Go" available for our neighbors over Fourth of July weekend

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - AAA is activating "Tow to Go" in preparation for the holiday weekend and to keep roads in Michigan safe.

Tow to Go is a program that will offer a safe ride for would-be-impaired drivers and their vehicles.

The program is being activated by the Auto Club Group in Michigan and various other states and can be reached by calling (855) 2-TOW-2-GO.

This Auto Club Group has provided this service for over 25 years. If someone calls Tow to Go, a tow truck will be dispatched to transport the vehicle and owner to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. This service is free to AAA members and non-members.

This service is active from July 3 at 6 p.m. to July 8 at 6 a.m.

“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Please plan ahead by asking a friend to be your designated driver or use a ride-sharing service. If those plans fall through, you can call Tow to Go and AAA will arrange for a safe ride for you.”

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather. Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use this service.

For guidelines and service areas visit their website.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

