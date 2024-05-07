Severe Storm Moving Through Mid-Michigan

UPDATE: The tornado warning has expired in Hillsdale County and Calhoun County.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several counties in mid-Michigan.

In addition, Jackson County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 8:15 PM.

The NWS said that at 6:41 PM, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located near Reading, or 13 miles northeast of Angola, moving east at 25 mph.

Our sister station in Grand Rapids said a large tornado has been confirmed in Kalamazoo County, and another tornado has been confirmed near Coldwater.

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has also issued a Tornado Watch until 11 p.m. for the following counties:



Clinton

Eaton

Hillsdale

Ingham

Jackson

The National Weather Service says thunderstorms are likely and may be severe, with damaging wind gusts, hail, and the potential for an isolated tornado.

People in the path of this storm are urged to find a safe place.