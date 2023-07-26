Tornado warning issued for southern Ingham County, expired at 3 p.m.

LANSING, Mich. — A tornado warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for southeastern Ingham County until 3 p.m.

This is a radar-indicated tornado, so it is not confirmed.

Our Chief Meteorologist Brad Sugden is live breaking down the warning.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

