Tom Izzo has 'utmost faith, respect' for Lou Anna K. Simon

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - Tom Izzo can now be added to the list of those at Michigan State University that have announced their support for President Lou Anna K. Simon.

The MSU Board of Trustees announced their support for Simon Friday afternoon following a closed-door ‘work session.’

This comes following the growing push from the public and some lawmakers for Simon to resign over the way the university has handled the fallout since firing Larry Nasser.

Nassar pled guilty to sexually assaulting young gymnasts and others under the guise of medical treatment.

Izzo made this statement following the Indiana Hoosiers game Friday night.

"I have the utmost, the utmost faith and respect for the leadership of our president at Michigan State,” Izzo says. “As a woman whose dedicated 40 years … I think I know what she stands for and so I hope and pray that those survivors continue to grow in their life and I hope we do everything we can to make sure that this will never happen ever again."

Izzo is in his 23rd year as MSU’s head coach. Izzo has been with the university for 33 years.

Lynn Raisman, Olympian Aly Raisman's mother, tweeted to Tom Izzo. Her scathing comment is below.

