Toddler dies after being hit by car in Hillsdale County

ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Hillsdale County toddler was killed after a car hit her Friday night, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers were dispatched to the 200 block of Chicago Street in Allen Township at about 8:15 p.m. Friday, MSP said in an online statement.

Troopers arrived to find a first responder trying to save the girl, who was in the roadway. Troopers helped in trying to save the girl until EMS arrived.

EMS took the girl to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The early investigation shows the girl’s parents put her to bed at home, and while the parents were working around the house, the girl got out of bed and walked out of the home, MSP said.

The girl walked onto Chicago Street, where a car hit her, MSP said.

Police say the driver was a man from Allen, and neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call MSP Jackson Post at (517) 780-4580.