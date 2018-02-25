Tires slashed on at least 15 vehicles in Mid-Michigan neighborhood

Cloudy
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WSYM) - Police are working to figure out who is responsible for slashing the tires of at least 15 vehicles in Charlotte.
Residents near the intersection of North Clinton and Amity Streets woke up Saturday to find one, if not more tires slashed on their vehicles.
Robert Saldivar had his tires slashed a few days ago on the 2000 block of Packard Highway in Charlotte.
Saldivar says he is personally offering a $500 reward to whoever can help police catch who is responsible for the vandalism.
"I’m taking it personally, I'd like these guys caught,” said Saldivar. “They don't belong out there in the streets, somebody will come forward and we can nail these guys."
Other residents tell FOX 47 News cars were also broken into and some items were stolen.
Charlotte Police are asking residents to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity involving vehicles.
If you have any information, give Charlotte Police a call at (517) 543-3510.