Furnaces are working extra hard on these bitterly cold days, and there's a few things you can do around the house to help retain that heat without spending a penny.

One tip being to move any furniture that may be blocking your vents to get the most out of your heating source.

Another tip is to close off any unused rooms to help contain the heat in the space you're using, and also to cover any bare floorboards with rugs or blankets to help prevent heat loss.