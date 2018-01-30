Tickets for State of the Union misspelled to say Uniom

There's a bit of a blunder with the tickets for Tuesday night's state of the union address.

A typo in the ticket calls it the "State of The Uniom."

The White House isn't to blame. The sergeant-at-arms of the house of representatives is responsible for printing and distributing the tickets.

But not to worry, the misprint is in the process of being corrected and the tickets redistributed.

Florida senator Marco Rubio tweeted out a photo of the original ticket printed for guests, writing that he's looking forward to the "State of the Uniom!"

President trump will deliver his first State of The Union address Tuesday night to a joint session of Congress.