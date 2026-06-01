LANSING, Mich. — Tick season in mid-Michigan is proving to be a brutal one, with tick bite-related emergency room visits in the Midwest reaching their highest levels since 2017, according to the CDC's Tick Bite Tracker.

WATCH BELOW: Tick season hits hard in mid-Michigan as federal program targets Lyme disease

Hannah Page is unfortunately no stranger to the danger of ticks.

"I have four dogs, two cats, and a corn snake," Page said.

With seven animals in her home, she takes every precaution she can.

"I do year-round prevention on my pets. Not just the dogs but also the cats," Page said.

Page also works at the Ingham County Animal Shelter, where she sees and has treated animals with ticks.

"There's tick remover tools available and it would not be a bad idea to have it in your car or your purse," Page said.

Especially as mid-Michigan faces an enhanced tick season.

According to the CDC's Tick Bite Tracker, tick bite related ER visits are the highest they've been since 2017 in the Midwest — and the issue has been noticed.

The Trump administration recently announced that they are introducing a multi million-dollar pilot program that will be based on tick control.

"We're launching one of the most ambitious federal efforts ever to undertake and combat Lyme disease, accelerate research, and improve care for parents and families," Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said.

With precautions in place both at the national and local level, Page is hoping to continue to stay clear of ticks, even if that means spending more money on preventative care.

"I would say it's worth it. I know price can be an issue with some owners, but in hinesight I would rather pay that price instead of having to deal with the consequences of something else happening," Page said.

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