Thunderstorms in February? Here's What We're Tracking

The storm prediction center updated its outlook today. With it, we have a better look at what we can expect for this coming Tuesday, Feb 27th. Southwest Michigan is under a slight risk for severe weather, while Southeast Michigan and Mid-Michigan are under marginal risks.

A deep upper level trough will move through the plains on Tuesday starting a shortwave through Michigan. Low pressure also develops over northern Michigan. All of this, as well as the ingredients to kick off a storm (Source of moisture, instability, lifting mechanism), could allow for storms to start Tuesday morning where heavy rain and possible hail could start off Tuesday around 5 AM - 9 AM.

However the main threat is for the evening hours on Tuesday going through the early Wednesday morning hours. The precip during the hours of 10 PM - 3 AM are more uniform than the scattered storms expected Tuesday morning. The threats forecast for this time looks to be gusty winds and possible hail.

Temperatures will reach near record highs in the lower 60's comparable to Feb 27th 1867 where Lansing measured a 64 high temperature. However, once the cold front associated with the low pressure advances through the area overnight on Tuesday, temps will take a drastic drop and we could see highs below freezing for Wednesday. Lake effect snow on the west side of the state as well as the Upper Peninsula could also affect drivers for the Wednesday morning commute.

There are much more updates to be added once we start the week, but Tuesday morning's commute could be eventful and drivers should definitely be cautious. As for the evening, scattered storms could kick off in the evening hours that could effect traveling as well.

