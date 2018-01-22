Three USA Gymnastics leaders resign amid Nassar scandal

1:28 PM, Jan 22, 2018

Three USA Gymnastics leaders are stepping down in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal.

Chairman Paul Parilla, Vice Chairman Jay Binder, and Treasurer Bitsey Kelley tendered their resignations Monday, effective immediately.

The move comes as women abused by former USAG Doctor Larry Nassar confront him in court.

"We support their decisions to resign at this time", says USAG President and CEO Kerry Perry. "We believe this step will allow us to more effectively move forward in implementing change within our organization."