Three Suri alpaca make a home at the Potter Park Zoo

New to the Potter Park Zoo barn - three Suri alpaca.

Alpaca are members of the camelid family and are related to camels, llama and vicuna, according to the zoo Society Executive Director.

The Suri alpaca make up about 15% of alpaca in the United States. They have longer fleece that clings together in individual clumps.

The zoo has brought in three at a time because Alpaca are a herd animal.

Meet - Mac, a male born in 2010, is the oldest male of the trio and has a brown coat with white markings on his face.

Frank, the youngest male, has a darker brown color and was born in 2016.

Lola is the only female of the trio and she has a black coat. She was also born in 2016.

“We are excited to introduce our zoo guests to a rare breed of alpaca. This marks the start of our farmyard transition to heritage livestock,” said Potter Park Zoo General Curator Sarah Pechtel.

Visitors to the zoo can see the new alpaca in the farmyard next to the Guinea hog.

“Winter is a great time to visit Potter Park Zoo. Many species are their most active in the colder winter weather, and it’s a great time to see the new Suri alpaca. We’re open 364 days a year and now through April 1 admission is $3 for adults and $2 for children,” said Cindy Wagner, Potter Park Zoo Director.

Nearly 600 animals call Potter Park Zoo home, including critically endangered black rhinos, Amur tigers, and endangered red pandas, Massasauga rattlesnake and snow leopard. The zoo is located in Lansing, Michigan and is open 364 days a year.