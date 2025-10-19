Three dead in Bath Township place crash allegedly identified

BATH TWP., Mich. — On Sunday, Bath Charter Township officials released the alleged names of the three passengers who died in the small jet plane that crashed Thursday evening in Bath Township.

According to police, the jet plane crashed around 5 p.m. on Thursday near Clark Road and Peacock Road.

Officials identified the victims as Rodolfo Pimentel Zamora, Francisco Javier del moral Jimenez and Alvaro Espejo Rodriguez.

Both Zamora and Jimenez were reported to be pilots of the plane, while Rodriguez was the mechanic.

The three dead passengers were all born in Mexico, according to police.

Police say they worked with the Mexican Consulate office in Detroit to identify the victims.

A DNA test is underway to officially confirm the identities, but it will take several weeks to finish.

