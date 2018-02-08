Threat against school reported through anonymous hotline

A teenage student accused of threatening to shoot up Columbia Schools forced the district to cancel classes Thursday.
At 11:30 pm Wednesday, an anonymous caller reported the threats and the name of the student through OK2SAY, a hotline run by the State of Michigan. It allows people to anonymously report concerns about schools in their community.
The information was then relayed to the Columbia Township Police Department, who made contact with the 14 year old student at his Somerset Township home.
After talking with the student and a parent, officers took him to the hospital for an evaluation.
"Though the threat has been eliminated, the investigation continues, and the completed report will be forwarded to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office for review", said Columbia Township Police in a press release.
Because the investigation stretched into the early morning hours, school administrators cancelled school for the day as a precaution. Police say the teen attends Columbia Central.
OK2SAY is the student safety program which allows students to confidentially report tips on potential harm or criminal activities directed at school students, school employees, and schools. Tips can be submitted 24-hours-a-day, 7-days-a-week by telephone, text message, email, mobile app, or via the OK2SAY website.