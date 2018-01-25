Thousands sign online petition calling on MSU President to resign

Cloudy
“Community-engaged scholarship is at the heart of our land-grant tradition and is firmly embedded in our culture,” said President Lou Anna K. Simon.
Thousands of people have signed an online petition demanding Louanna K. Simon's resignation.
The Care Two Petitions website has more than 13,000 signatures out of its 14,000 signature goal.
The organizers are urging people to sign on to demand all of Nassar's enablers, especially President Simon, step down. They also want all medical bills of survivors be forgiven.