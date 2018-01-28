Thousands raised in Mid-Michigan Special Olympics fundraiser

Community members gathered at The Pointe Bar and Grill in Clark Lake Saturday for “The Clark Lake Polar Plunge.”

Participants showed off their costumes before the plunge started at 10:15 a.m.

27 Polar Plunges will be held in 2018.

The plunges are a Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) event, one the largest grassroots fundraisers for Special Olympics worldwide.

LETR consists of officers from both Law Enforcement and Corrections who raise funds and create awareness for Special Olympics Michigan year round.

197 plungers took part in the event which raised more than $27,000.

Special Olympics Michigan is a year-round program offering sports for those with intellectual disabilities.

Although sports are the "vehicle," the ultimate goal of Special Olympics is to help persons with intellectual disabilities participate and receive respect as members of their communities.