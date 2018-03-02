Thome, Michigan women beat Penn St. in Big Ten Tournament

8:44 AM, Mar 2, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Hallie Thome had 22 points, on 9-of-12 shooting, and nine rebounds, Katelynn Flaherty hit five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points and Michigan beat Penn State 77-48 on Thursday night in the Big Ten Tournament.

Flaherty, who added five assists, moved into fifth on the school's career list with 389.

The sixth-seeded Wolverines (22-8) will play No. 3 seed Nebraska in the quarterfinals on Friday. Michigan beat the Cornhuskers 69-64 in overtime on Jan. 14, the only other meeting between the teams this season.

Flaherty hit three 3s and Thome scored six points in a 17-5 run that made it 32-17 with a minute left in the first half and the Wolverines led by double figures the rest of the way.

Teniya Page led Penn State (16-15) with 12 points. Page broke her own school record for points in a Big Ten Tournament game with 38 points in a first-round win over Illinois on Wednesday.

Michigan made 29 of 59 (49.2 percent) from the field and outrebounded the Lady Lions 43-23.

