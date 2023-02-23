'This storm certainly packed a punch': Crews working to safely restore power to thousands

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Icy temps and freeing rain left thousands without power overnight into Thursday.

The storm was widespread across the state but the Consumers Energy Outage Map shows the problem areas are in the southwest counties

WATCH:

'This storm certainly packed a punch' - Crews working to safely restoring power to thousands

The weight of the ice is the biggest problem, taking down powerlines and trees (which tend to take down more power lines). A close second? Safety. With ice coating everything, crews are having to move slowly, but are steadily working through reported issues.

Paciorek says the storm left behind 'extensive damage', so crews will be working non-stop to safely restore power.

If you are without power and need a place to get warm, Kalamazoo Co has resources set up.