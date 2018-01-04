Things to keep in mind while shoveling snow

With the snow comes shoveling the driveway and the sidewalk. It can be a real workout and very dangerous for people with health problems.

FOX 47's Alani Letang talked with a cardiologist today about heart health and safely shoveling snow.

Dr. Alicia Williams D.O. is a cardiologist that said the first thing to do is to layer up. Then start shoveling in small amounts, like layers instead of taking large chunks.

When you start to get hot, Dr. Williams said that is a sign to take a break.

"The two most common times that people have sudden death is deer hunting and snow shoveling," said Dr. Williams.

People might not realize that digging deep into snow over and over again causes you to overheat. Which in turn causes your heart rate and blood pressure to spike because you have over-exerted yourself.

Dr. Williams said, "we're lifting and moving and doing these that we wouldn't normally do, so it's kind of like the ultimate stress test for the heart."

Dr. Williams told FOX 47 News many times people are out of shape for this activity. Her advice is to keep up good health and maybe alter the way you shovel for less twisting and bending motions.



"Even if you don't think you have a heart condition if you're breathing in the really cold air and using your arms a lot repetitively and so you really want to pace yourself," said Doctor Williams.

Dr. Williams said if something feels difficult then you've probably already done too much. Don't try and do it all at once, and its okay to ask for help.



In fact, there is a volunteer group that can help you out if you can't shovel your own sidewalk or driveway.

FOX 47's Christopher Lane got details on a program in Lansing that's struggling because of a lack of volunteers.

Lane learned that the Disability Network Capital Area is an agency designed to help people that are elderly or incapable of shoveling on their own. However, right now it only has two volunteers and more than 50 people they need to help. That can be a lot of snow to shovel, especially when it comes down four inches at a time. The Disability Network Capital Area is asking for your help. They told FOX 47 News they need as many volunteers as possible to just shovel the sidewalks of the people in need. Organizers will assign you to homes in your neighborhood so you don't have to travel too far to help out.



but for the snow on it's way tomorrow, it's too late to try and get volunteers.

"If we truly get the full amount of snow that they're projecting tomorrow and into Thursday morning, we're gonna need everybody to kind of revert back to the old ways and step up and help your neighbor out because it's more than we as an agency can do, and that's probably more than my volunteers can do right now" said Dax Carpenter from the Disability Network Capital Area.

TO BECOME A FULL FLEDGED VOLUNTEER CONTACT:

Dax Carpenter

U.S. Army Combat Veteran

Disability Network Capital Area, Independent Living Specialist

517-999-7516

dcarpenter@dncap.org