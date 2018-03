A man in Canada has been using an electric drill to take fuel from people's gas tanks.

Surveillance camera video shows a man get out of his car and go to the driver's side of another vehicle.

He gets down on the ground and starts drilling holes into the other cars gas tank.

As he drills gas drips down into a bucket.

Once the tank is empty he takes the bucket of fuel and pours it into his gas tank.

According to police this has happened more than 15 times.