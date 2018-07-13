The Toys 'R" Us mascot lives on at a children's hospital

Brunswick, New Jersey (WSYM) - The bankruptcy and closure of Toys 'R' Us end a era for many.

But the iconic mascot of the toy chain will live on at a children's hospital.

A statue of "Geoffrey the Giraffe," was unveiled at a children's hospital in New Jersey this week.

The 16-foot-tall, 550-pound fiberglass statue used to stand at the company's Wayne, New Jersey headquarters.

At Geoffrey's new home in new Brunswick, hospital employees hope he will continue to bring joy to children for years to come

The Toys 'R' Us bankruptcy liquidation adviser is credited with facilitating Geoffrey's transfer.

According to reports, he spent $10,000 of his own money to make it happen.