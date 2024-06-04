The state of Michigan is granted 18 million in AmeriCorps funding

The Michigan Community Service Commission announced Tuesday the funding will go to more than 1,100 AmeriCorps members.
The members will work to take on a wide variety of issues like disaster services, economic opportunity, education, environmental stewardship, public safety, and more.
AmeriCorps funds will support 24 Michigan organizations across the state.
Organizations receiving the funding include:
- Albion College
- Child & Family Services of Northwestern MI
- City of Ann Arbor
- City Year
- Communities First, Inc.
- Community Economic Development Association of MI
- Crim Fitness Foundation
- Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy
- Eastern MI University
- Family Scholar House
- Hannan Center
- Hope Network
- Huron Pines
- Ingham County
- Lead for America
- MI Coalition Against Homelessness
- MI College Access Network
- MI State University
- Peckham, Inc.
- Special Olympics of Michigan
- Teach for America
- United Way of Genesee County
- Urban Neighborhood Initiatives
- Wayne State University