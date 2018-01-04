The new look of Lansing City Council

We know now who will be at the helm for Lansing City Council this year under new Mayor Andy Schor, and it happened in a matter of minutes.

Councilwoman Carol Wood was unanimously elected president of the 2018 Lansing City Council.

Jody Washington will serve as Vice President.

Mayor Schor says one of the toughest transitions starting out as Mayor will be overcoming the Virg Bernero stigma of the Mayor's office versus city council.