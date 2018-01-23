The New Citizens Press Community Action Network receives $10K grant

Rina Risper, Executive Director at The New Citizens Press Community Action Network has a passion for literacy and volunteerism.
The Lansing based non-profit's mission is to raise awareness of stopping violence including domestic violence; to promote literacy programs; and to promote all forms of the arts- literary, expressive, and musical.
Risper has been a mentor for Pleasant View Magnet School's Journalism students for many years and on Tuesday afternoon, Risper and TNCPCAN were awarded a $10,000 grant on behalf of FOX 47 and the SCRIPPS Howard Foundation.
The check was awarded during an all-student presentation where special guest speakers including FOX 47's Meteorologist Dustin Bonk and Lansing School District Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mark Coscarella spoke on the importance of reading, learning and academic success.