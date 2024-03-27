The Hydro Plant Tailrace at Sault Saint Marie will close to vessel traffic

LANSING, Mich. — If you like to boat on the St. Mary's River near the Soo Locks, listen up.

The Hydro Plant Tailrace will close to vessel traffic on April 1st.

The closure comes as the Army Corps of Engineers continues work on the new lock in Sault Saint Marie.

They are expected to allow exceptions to this closure on most Saturdays from 6 p.m. until Monday at 6 a.m. and also infrequently on other days.

Illuminated traffic signs will be positioned to indicate open or closed status.

The Corps of Engineers will send text message alerts indicating changes in open or closed status to those who sign up for notifications.

To sign up for test message alerts text 906-259-2841 with the message 'ADD TO TAILRACE NOTIFICATIONS'. If you signed up for text message alerts, you will continue receiving them.

This closure will remain in effect through January 15th, 2025.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

