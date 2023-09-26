MARSHALL, Mich. — The future of the auto industry is uncertain. After Ford announced the pausing of construction on a 3.5 billion dollar electric vehicle battery plant.

"It's affecting a lot of people around here, it's been affecting people around here since it started,"

I spent the day in Marshall to gather reaction to this announcement, and talked with Chrysler sales associate Brandon Newsom..

"It's a little surprising, I know they got the UAW strike going on right now but it's a little surprising to me right now because that ford moves so far ahead on the process, so it kind of surprised me that they decided to stop in the middle of all that."

Ford said the plant was going to start making batteries in 2026, eventually cranking out enough battery cells to supply 400,000 vehicles her year. But here in town it was met with mixed reviews.

"A lot of people around here aren't necessarily for it or against it. I see a lot of negative and positive, depends on who you talk to in the community."

Of course the timing of this comes in the middle of a UAW strike with the big three.

Ford said there were a number of considerations in this move, and there hasn't been a final decision about planned investments. Meanwhile UAW president Shawn Fain blasted the company calling it a quote.

"Shameful, barely-veiled threat by ford to cut job. We are simply asking for a just transition to electric vehicles and ford is instead doubling down on their race to the bottom."

A battle that has now made it's way to Marshall where residents are left wondering what will happen next.

"Unless something major happens somewhere else, I don't see it stopping here, "

