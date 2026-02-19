The DOJ launches investigation into Lansing and two other Michigan school districts

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday it is investigating three Michigan school districts to determine whether they are properly handling instruction on gender ideology and sexual orientation in their classrooms.

The Justice Department's Civil Rights Division is leading the investigation into Detroit Public Schools Community District, Godfrey-Lee Public Schools, and Lansing School District.

The investigation will examine whether these school districts have included sexual orientation and gender ideology content in any classes for grades pre-K through 12. If such content is being taught, investigators will assess whether schools have properly notified parents of their right to opt their children out of the instruction.

The probe will also evaluate whether the Michigan school districts limit access to single-sex intimate spaces, such as bathrooms and locker rooms, based on biological sex.

"This Department of Justice is fiercely committed to ending the growing trend of local school authorities embedding sexuality and gender ideology in every aspect of public education," Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division said.

Dhillon also emphasized that the school districts will be examined to ensure they are adhering to Title IX requirements as recipients of hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer funding.

No conclusions about the subject matter of the investigations have been reached yet, according to The Civil Rights Division.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

