Text alerts now available for Mackinac Bridge closures

Drivers can now be alerted via text when the bridge is closed for bad weather or high winds, and when it reopens.

The alerts will come via Mackinac County's 911 Rave Alert System.

"For many years, the Mackinac Bridge Authority has posted current closure information on our website, www.mackinacbridge.org, but travelers aren't always able to access this information when on the road," said Bob Sweeney, executive secretary of the MBA. "We really appreciate Mackinac County 911/Emergency Management's willingness to use its system to notify bridge customers directly and quickly when closures occur."

There is no cost to receive these updates, aside from any texting fees from the participant's mobile coverage plan.

To opt in to this text alert system:

1. Text "MacBridge" to 67283

2. Users will receive a reply: "Welcome to Mac Bridge. Reply STOP MacBridge to Cancel. MSG & Data Rates May Apply MSG Frequency Varies," verifying participation in the text alerting system.

3. A second reply will follow: "Welcome to the Mackinac Bridge Text Alerting System. TO OPT OUT of this alerting system reply STOP MacBridge."