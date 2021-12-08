Test your comedy in the You Bet Your Life contest. You might get $1,000 and a call from Jay Leno.

LANSING, Mich. — The legend and former tonight show host Jay Leno has a new show on FOX 47 called "You Bet Your Life." It's a remake of the old classic comedy game show - and he's joined by co-host and long-time friend Kevin Eubanks.

In an interview with FOX 47 News, Leno and Eubanks talked about the show and what's it's been like working together again.

"Well, it's fun. I mean, the show was totally ad-lib and we bring complete strangers together. They meet for the first time on the show, and they have to interact to win some money. And you know, once you take politics out of the mix, it's amazing how well people get along," Leno said.

The show kicked off this fall, and Leno says things have been going great.

"I think it's probably one of the most diverse shows I've ever been involved with because we just have all kinds of people," Leno said. "Most comedy shows, most game shows rather, especially ones to tape in Los Angeles, they tend to pick from a pool of people within 30 miles of the studio."

Eubanks says the biggest surprise for him since the show has started running is how people can come together so quickly.

"The thing that really trips me out every time is when people don't know each other at all. And sometimes they really don't know each other. And so, to watch them by the second part of the contest trying to get to questions and they get some money. Before you know it, they're hugging each other. They give high fives. They just come together, just that quick because they both gonna win," Eubanks said.

Jay and Kevin are back with another contest for December. You can test out your comedy in their You Bet Your Life Travel Nightmares Contest. Those who would like to participate should watch the segment about travel nightmares and send in their best jokes. Leno says the jokes should be in the style of their "Rodney Run" segment in honor of Rodney Dangerfield.

"We pick a subject then we try to bang out like 10 jokes really quick," Leno said.

The best 10 jokes will win $1,000 each. And one lucky person will even get a call from Jay Leno. And if you're watching the show at home, you can also win!

"If they scan the QR code they can win money to and they can be funny and all. But they can do it from their homes," Eubanks said.

The contest will run until Jan. 4.

