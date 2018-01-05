Tenants of apartments with no heat may seek legal action

It's been nearly a month since some people living in the Edgewater Apartments in Eaton Rapids have had heat.

With no help from the city, and few answers from management, those residents are now looking at taking legal action.

They gathered Thursday night and held a resident meeting to discuss what to do next.

Fox 47 was at that meeting.

We first learned that a new boiler was installed in the building Thursday, however many tenants told us that their heat still wasn't working.

They say the city has stopped by and took temperature readings during the day with the sun out, but that it's much colder at night.

When the tenants posted that they wanted to discuss the possibility of joining a potential lawsuit, the organizer behind it said he was surprised with the number of people that turned out.

Among those in the crowd, Eaton Rapids Mayor Paul Malewski, who asked the tenants to give the city time to get things straightened out.

Diane Foley, one of the residents without heat, talked to Fox 47.

She said, "That's what we want to show everybody that were banded together and were not going to stand for people who don't think that we need heat above 68 degrees."

And Brian Ribby who organized the meeting said, "It's been unbearable, its been very uncomfortable. Yesterday we didn't have any sunshine and my wife was texting me all day long at work about how cold she was. I told her to go over to my mom and dads. I pay too much money in rent for my kids and my wife and myself to be freezing."

People living at Edgewater Apartments told Fox 47 they'd just like to get their heat back and see management properly take care of the building.

They also say, otherwise, give them the opportunity to get out of their lease penalty free.