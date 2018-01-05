Tenants may finally be getting heat back

With the temperatures about to start dropping again the tenants of the Edgewater Apartments in Eaton Rapids may finally be getting their heat back.

We've been covering this story all week since Fox 47 learned that part of the complex hasn't had heat in nearly a month.

Those tenants weren't getting any answers from ownership or the city.

Fox 47's Alani Letang went back to Eaton Rapids to see how the things were moving along.

According to the staff at city hall the tenants have been notified of the installation of a new boiler on Thursday morning.

The city also said the tenants should have hot water and heat by Thursday evening.

One tenant told Letang around 6 P.M. on Thursday that his water was starting to get warm. But tenants still have questions. Thursday a city spokeswoman told Letang the building inspector found that the lowest temperature in the apartments was 68 degrees.

However, on Tuesday a tenant told Letang he had to use his oven to keep his place from dropping below 60 degrees at night. Another tenant Letang was invited into showed the thermostat at around 62 degrees. The tenant's two-year-old daughter had to wear full winter gear to be comfortable.

One tenant has contacted a lawyer for help. He held a meeting with other tenants Thursday night to talk about their options and what his lawyer had discussed with him.

The complex's owner "Harvest Properties" has not returned our calls on this story. We are also in contact with the Michigan Attorney General's office to learn if there are any other violations against this complex.

We will update you as we learn more.